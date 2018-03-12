Jimi Hendrix 'Lover Man' Video Released

Directed by John Vondracek, the clip mixes archival footage of Hendrix performing the song with the Band Of Gypsys alongside photographs and home movies of the iconic guitarist.

Recorded in December of 1969 by the trio that would come to be known as Band Of Gypsys - Hendrix, bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles - "Lover Man" sees the rocker slide in a snippet of the theme from the 1960s TV series Batman.

"Imagine Jimi doing a take and when everything falls apart, he'd start playing the Batman or Peter Gunn theme without missing a beat," producer Eddie Kramer tells Rolling Stone. "He'd do something really silly and stupid and everybody would be cracking up. He wanted to keep it light. He'd also do it to change it up a bit and inevitably those lines would work themselves into songs, and that's Jimi's sly humor."

Featuring 10 previously unreleased songs, "Both Sides Of The Sky" marks the third volume in a trilogy from the Hendrix archives, following 2010's "Valleys Of Neptune" and 2013's "People, Hell And Angels." Watch the video here.