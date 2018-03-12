|
Justin Bieber Lets Photos Do The Talking
.
(Radio.com) Justin Bieber didn't have anything to say to his social media fans last Thursday night (March 8), but he did share a couple of pictures via his social media account. In both of the shared photos, the AT pop star is shown standing on a beach posing serenely, eyes closed, arms outstretched, seemingly at peace with the world. The "Sorry" singer recently celebrated his 24th birthday on March 1 and reportedly went Go-karting with some friends. Check out Bieber's latest images here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
