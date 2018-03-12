MC5's Wayne Kramer Forms All Star Band For 50th Anniversary Tour

Kramer has put together a new band consisting of Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Brendan Canty (Fugazi), Dug Pinnick (King's X), and Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla) to go out on tour with him.

The tour will see the band playing Kick Out the Jams in its entirety, as well as other classics from the MC5 arsenal. The only other surviving member of MC5, drummer Dennis Thompson, will also appear on the 35-date tour, a full schedule of which is yet to be released. The tour will see the new MC5 perform a run of festival dates in Europe before embarking on a string of headlining gigs across the US. Read more here.