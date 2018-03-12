Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds TV Appearance Goes Online

The lead single from the band's third album, "Who Built The Moon?", has been described by the former Oasis leader as "one of my favorite pieces of music that I've ever written."

Produced by David Holmes, the project debuted at No. 1 on the UK charts, delivering Gallagher his third consecutive chart-topper in his homeland.

The set, which includes guest appearances by Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, among others, has reached No. 48 on the US Billboard 200.

Gallagher's appearance comes just days before he and the group wrap up a North American tour with the second of two shows at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on March 13. Watch the TV appearance here.