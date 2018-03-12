News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Scotty McCreery Releases New Song 'This is It'
03-12-2018
.
Scotty McCreery

(Radio.com) Scotty McCreery, this is it. The country star has shared "This is It," the latest advance from his forthcoming full-length, Seasons Change. The warm, romantic song captures the moment a man gets down on one knee and asks the love his life for her hand in marriage.

It's a song close to the singer's heart, as it was inspired by his own proposal to fiancee, Gabi Duvall. "Me and [Duvall's] engagement song, and my brand new single 'This Is It' is available now," McCreery shared on Twitter. "Take a listen and let me know what ya think!!"

'In the last five years, I have grown from a teenager to a man, moved out on my own, lost my grandfather, proposed to the love of my life, and learned more about myself than I could have imagined," McCreery said in a press statement regarding his new album. 'This all shows up in the 11 songs on Seasons Change, and I cannot wait to share this music with my fans after such a long time between releases."

Seasons Change is set for release on March 16. Listen to "This is It" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Scotty McCreery News

Scotty McCreery Music

