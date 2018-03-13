Alice Cooper Announces New North American Dates

Currenly playing shows billed as "A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper" on the continent, the rocker will begin a new leg of the trek at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 3.

The singer's August appearances in Las Vegas and Los Angles will feature special guest Ace Frehley. Cooper's 27th album, "Paranormal" reunites the rocker with producer Bob Ezrin and includes guest appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover.

The package also includes a bonus disc consisting of six live tracks recorded last year in Columbus, OH with Cooper's current touring lineup and two brand new songs written and recorded together with original Alice Cooper Band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce. here.