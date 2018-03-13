Arcade Fire Reveal Short Film Is On The Way

The Grammy-winning Canadian band, who released their fifth studio album Everything Now last year, have teased a trailer for a short film that will feature "a narrative that unfolds over the course of full performances" of the songs 'Put Your Money on Me' and 'We Don't Deserve Love' from the same album. The film is directed by music video director David Wilson (Tame Impala, Arctic Monkeys, David Guetta), who'd worked with the band on a video from their last album Reflektor, and stars critically-acclaimed Australian actress Toni Colette as well as the band themselves.

Speaking about the film, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler said, "The concept of a double video really appealed to us, we'd always loved songs being put together as A and B sides… and these songs seemed perfect together. David has been a great collaborator for us since Reflektor and we were finally able to work with Toni whom we'd been wanting to work with for some time". Read more here.