|
Bon Iver Announce New North American Dates
.
(Gibson) As Justin Vernon and his band tour relentlessly behind the third Bon Iver record, 22, A Million, they've just dropped a fresh set of North American dates for a summer tour this year. In addition to their already-announced festival appearances at the Sasquatch!, Bonnaroo and Mo Pop Festivals, they've also released a set of headlining dates. The new dates include appearances in Portland, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, along with Chicago and a show at the Santa Barbara Bowl in California. In addition to the usual festival and headline shows, Bon Iver have also announced two overnight 'Lock Inn' events. Read more here.
In addition to their already-announced festival appearances at the Sasquatch!, Bonnaroo and Mo Pop Festivals, they've also released a set of headlining dates.
The new dates include appearances in Portland, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, along with Chicago and a show at the Santa Barbara Bowl in California. In addition to the usual festival and headline shows, Bon Iver have also announced two overnight 'Lock Inn' events. Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.