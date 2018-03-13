Kacey Musgraves Announces World Headlining Tour

The singer announced her tour while on stage during her headlining set at C2C: Country to Country Festival at London's O2 Arena on Saturday (March 10). Additional dates will be revealed in the coming weeks. Tickets for her European dates will go on sale to the public on March 16.

The tour will be in support of Musgraves' upcoming fourth studio album, Golden Hour, available March 30. Musgraves is currently on the road with Little Big Town through May. Following the tour, she'll serve as support to Harry Styles beginning in June before heading overseas in the fall. See the dates here.