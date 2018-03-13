|
Paul Simon Reveals Final U.S. Tour Dates of Farewell Tour
(Radio.com) Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon has revealed the final series of dates for his Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour, with the new round of shows. They are starting Sept. 5 in New Orleans, culminating with a trio of shows in New York City, Sept. 20-22. The location of the third NY show will be announced soon. Among the new dates is a concert set in the city where Simon was born: Newark, NJ. 'I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end," Simon said in a press statement. "Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts." See Simon's final run of dates here.
