Singled Out: HILLHAR's Time Will Wait For You
03-13-2018
.
HILLHAR

HILLHAR recently released their latest single "Time Will Wait For You" and to celebrate we asked Dar Bechar to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

My name is Dar Bechar and I'm a member of the musical ensemble Hillhar, in which I play the guitar, alongside Assaf Twina on the keyboards and Louharya, the lead singer.

"Time will wait for you" is our third single out of our upcoming album "Earthly Divine". We worked on this track pretty much the same way we worked on most tracks in this album, Assaf and Lou sent me a demo and asked me to write the lyrics.

The demo was more like a rock song then the final version: there was the main hook, Fender Roads playing rock style part, and Lou singing the main melody over it in "na na na" .

For a week or so I played the track whenever I had the chance, and all I came up with was four line chorus. I don't remember whether we even recorded that version, but after I showed the lyrics to Assaf and Lou we all agreed it wasn't it yet.

Two weeks later a friend told Assaf and Lou, he thinks that we should use Lou's wide vocal range more in our songwriting. This sparked the idea of changing the melody of the chorus so in the verses Lou would use her lower range and in the chorus go to the higher notes.

With that in mind, they recorded a whole new chorus and sent me the new demo saying that I should listen again to the track and basically start over.
We scheduled a recording session for the following week. Again I had a little struggle with the lyrics and couldn't really come up with anything. All I had in mind was that I want to send a positive massage in this song and touch the subject of making poor decisions and then regret them, and how mistakes are a necessary part of evolving as a human being.

The day of the recording session arrived and I really had nothing, aside from the line saying "mistake is just a postponed winning" that I couldn't fit into the new melody. I played the track over and over again and a dialog between two characters started to build up in my head.

It was like a scene from a movie in which the first character made a terrible mistake and missed a very important train, the other one was just passing by, watching it all from aside.

With not even one actual lyric, I had to start getting ready to go. I got in the shower with the track playing in the background on repeat, and started singing the lyrics reflecting the point of view of the passer-by, talking to the one who missed the train.

I went straight to the studio where we recorded the vocals with the new lyrics. In that session we completed most of the work turning it from a rock song to the electro-pop vibe that it is today.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

