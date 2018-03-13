Singled Out: Retrograde's You. Me. Sanity

My name is Samuel Edward and I'm the lead singer/guitarist of Retrograde. Our new single "You. Me. Sanity." Marks our introduction to the music scene, however I think the song itself forms the larger picture that I as a songwriter found myself in over the course of the last two years.

After what can only be described as a self destructive year mentally, I found myself trying to find where my artistic intentions and passion lied. As opposed to my usual songwriting process, where I become super calculated and focused, the hook of this song came from strumming an acoustic in my bedroom. Within an hour, I essentially had the entire song written, which was a total anomaly for me as a writer. In the process of coming together with Austin and Cody, it was instantly clear that this song was the stand out.

We went into the studio with a long term friend and collaborator, Dylan Nash, and knocked the song out in 2 days.

That then began a 6 month process of getting the band ready and off the ground, but I think having this song there from the beginning provided us a framework to constantly fall back on.

It's a testament to the creative endeavour we want this band to be, and to the headspace I let this song and it's contents pull me out of. No second guessing or doubt, just a pure, spontaneous creative processes.

I hope that when people listen to this song, they hear the character of everyone involved in making this song and band happen.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!