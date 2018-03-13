Tim McGraw Collapses During Performance At Music Festival

McGraw's wife Faith Hill came out and told fans that McGraw was too dehydrated to perform. "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize," she said. "But I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage."

A representative for McGraw issued an official statement: "Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon." Read more here.