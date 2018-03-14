21 Savage Backs Bank Account and Gives $21k To Kids' Charity On Ellen

21 Savage backed up the sentiments of "Bank Account" by presenting a $21,000 check to the '21 Savage Bank Account Campaign," a new initiative focused on teaching teens about money management and financial literacy.

"Now that I do have money in my bank account, I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money," the rapper said in a press statement (via Rolling Stone), adding that the song's success is "ironic," considering that "knew almost nothing about bank accounts" as a teen.

"21 Savage is doing something absolutely amazing," DeGeneres raved on Instagram about the new charity. See her post and watch 21 Savage's performance here.