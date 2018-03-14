|
21 Savage Backs Bank Account and Gives $21k To Kids' Charity On Ellen
(Radio.com) 21 Savage is giving back. The rapper appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (March 13), where he performed the song "Bank Account" but also made a statement and a donation. 21 Savage backed up the sentiments of "Bank Account" by presenting a $21,000 check to the '21 Savage Bank Account Campaign," a new initiative focused on teaching teens about money management and financial literacy. "Now that I do have money in my bank account, I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money," the rapper said in a press statement (via Rolling Stone), adding that the song's success is "ironic," considering that "knew almost nothing about bank accounts" as a teen. "21 Savage is doing something absolutely amazing," DeGeneres raved on Instagram about the new charity. See her post and watch 21 Savage's performance here.
