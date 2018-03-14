Brantley Gilbert's Tour Bus Burst Into Flames

He even joked about "adding pyro" to his performance. "Hey y'all…. adding pyro back into the set…. working out details now," he wrote. "In all seriousness…. thankful no one was injured…. bus drivers are safe…. I'm safe…. see y'all back on the road soon…"

The short clip of flames engulfing the back of Gilbert's bus is soundtracked by his song "Hell On Wheels." Gilbert is currently in the middle of his The Ones That Like Me Tour. The next scheduled date is March 24 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Check out Gilbert's bus fire video here.