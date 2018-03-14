News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Summer Tour
03-14-2018
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch shared big news with fans on Tuesday. They will be releasing their new album "And Justice For None" on May 18th and hitting the road to promote it.

The band will be teaming up with Breaking Benjamin this summer to launch a coheadlining North American tour that will feature support from Nothing More and Bad Wolves.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say, "When I'm asked for a tour quote I'm always scratching my head… Is there anything to add? "We are putting together 2018's biggest Hard Rock tour of the Summer; where even the first band on the bill has a massive hit single around the world.

"There will be fire, there will be lights and it's going to be loud. An experience you can't just download, you have to be there. We all get about 80 summers in our lifetimes, so make them count."

Five Finger Death Punch North American Tour
7/16/18 - White River Amphitheatre - Seattle, WA
7/18/18 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA
7/20/18 - Taco Bell Arena - Boise, ID
7/21/18 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT
7/24/18 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - San Francisco, CA
7/25/18 - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA
7/27/18 - FivePoint Amphitheater - Irvine, CA
7/29/18 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM
8/1/18 - Austin360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX
8/3/18 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, TX
8/4/18 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, TX
8/6/18 - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove - Southaven, MS
8/7/18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
8/9/18 - Heritage Park Amphitheatre - Simpsonville, SC
8/11/18 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL
8/12/18 - Verizon Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA
8/14/18 - KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA
8/15/18 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ
8/17/18 - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain - Scranton, PA
8/18/18 - Xfinity Center - Boston, MA
8/20/18 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON
8/22/18 - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY
8/24/18 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA
8/25/18 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ
8/28/18 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH
8/29/18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
8/31/18 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Indianapolis, IN
9/1/18 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, MI
9/3/18 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Center, NY
9/6/18 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY
9/7/18 - XFINITY Theatre - Hartford, CT
9/9/18 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

Previously Announced 5FDP Spring Festival Dates
4/20/18 - KUPD's UFEST - Tempe, AZ
4/21/18 - Las Rageous - Las Vegas, NV
4/27/18 - Welcome To Rockville - Jacksonville, FL
4/28/18 - Fort Rock Fest - Sunrise, FL
5/5/18 - Carolina Rebellion - Concord, NC

Previously Announced 5FDP / Shinedown Spring US Tour Dates
5/6/18 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
5/8/18 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY
5/10/18 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
5/11/18 - Westfair Amphitheatre - Council Bluffs, IA
5/12/18 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI *
5/14/18 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA
5/16/18 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL
5/17/18 - Ford Center- Evansville, IN
5/18/18 - Mark of the Quad - Moline, IL
5/20/18 - Alerus Center - Grand Forks, ND
5/30/18 - Casper Events Center - Casper, WY

Five Finger Death Punch Music

