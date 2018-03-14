|
Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Summer Tour
.
Five Finger Death Punch shared big news with fans on Tuesday. They will be releasing their new album "And Justice For None" on May 18th and hitting the road to promote it. The band will be teaming up with Breaking Benjamin this summer to launch a coheadlining North American tour that will feature support from Nothing More and Bad Wolves. Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say, "When I'm asked for a tour quote I'm always scratching my head… Is there anything to add? "We are putting together 2018's biggest Hard Rock tour of the Summer; where even the first band on the bill has a massive hit single around the world. "There will be fire, there will be lights and it's going to be loud. An experience you can't just download, you have to be there. We all get about 80 summers in our lifetimes, so make them count." Previously Announced 5FDP / Shinedown Spring US Tour Dates
The band will be teaming up with Breaking Benjamin this summer to launch a coheadlining North American tour that will feature support from Nothing More and Bad Wolves.
Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say, "When I'm asked for a tour quote I'm always scratching my head… Is there anything to add? "We are putting together 2018's biggest Hard Rock tour of the Summer; where even the first band on the bill has a massive hit single around the world.
"There will be fire, there will be lights and it's going to be loud. An experience you can't just download, you have to be there. We all get about 80 summers in our lifetimes, so make them count."
Previously Announced 5FDP / Shinedown Spring US Tour Dates