Iron Maiden Singer Announces 'Scream For Me Sarajevo' Screening Event
03-14-2018
.
Bruce Dickinson

Iron Maiden announced that frontman Bruce Dickinson will be holding a special screening and Q&A session for his film "Scream For Me Sarajevo" ahead of it's theatrical release.

The special event will be taking place at the Vue Cinema West End in London on April 11th, followed by the theatrical release in the UK on April 17th. The band shared this background on the film:

Sarajevo in 1994 was a city under siege. Mortars and grenades rained down on the city, killing indiscriminately every day. Amongst the madness, would it be possible to persuade a global rock star to come and play a show for local fans?

Scream For Me Sarajevo is the amazing and astonishing story of the most unlikely of rock concerts, performed by Bruce Dickinson and his band Skunkworks in 1994, in the midst of the Siege of Sarajevo. This is a film about extraordinary people defying the horrors of war, and the musicians who risked their lives to play a show for them.

Featuring footage from the historic gig, the film also meets those that made it to the show and made the show happen; determined to keep living their lives despite the atrocities going on around them. Interviews with the band, crew and security bring home the reality of the situation that was not only dangerous, it was barbaric.

"We weren't protected, there was no plan and the bullets were real, but f*** it, we went anyway" said Bruce in his recent best-selling autobiography What Does This Button Do?, "The gig was immense, intense and probably the biggest show in the world at that moment for the audience and for us. That the world didn't really know didn't matter. It changed the way I viewed life, death and other human beings".

As well as the striking documentary, there will be an exclusive Q&A with Bruce Dickinson from London that will accompany the film in cinemas globally. Check out the special site for the film for additional details here.

