Judas Priest Guitarist Reveals His Favorite Flying V Players

Listening to the new album, it's nothing short of guitar mastery. Faulkner and Tipton truly "sing" together with their guitars, and Rob Halford, as always, proves the powerful pathway to making iconic metal music.

Faulkner is a major fan of the Flying V. Who are some of his all-time favorite Flying V players? "Michael Schenker is a huge one," he told Gibson.com. "And, always, K.K. Downing. Seeing that Flying V, it was an instant, "What is this?!" moment. I mean, Randy Rhoads and all those guys, but Michael Schenker, I think, is the main one. The Flying V, when he came out, initially, it was so out of this world. Now, I'm part of that family with the signature Flying V that Epiphone put together. It's iconic. It's a huge honor to continue that Gibson heritage. It's just a statement when you're playing a Flying V, and it's a pretty bold statement to make, and so is heavy metal, and so is Judas Priest. So, it's hand-in-hand." Read more here.