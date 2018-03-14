Lamb Of God Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

The stand-alone Lamb Of God and Behemoth shows will be taking place in Pomona, CA (May 12th), Sioux Falls, SD (May 23rd), Wallingford, CT (June 3rd) and Raleigh, NC (June 11th).

The first leg of the Slayer farewell tour is scheduled to kick off on May 10th in San Diego, Ca and will also feature support from Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament. See all of the dates below:

Lamb Of God headline dates (with Behemoth)

05/12 Fox Theater, Pomona, CA

05/23 The District, Sioux Falls, SD

06/011 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

06/03 The Dome at Oakdale, Wallingford, CT

Lamb of God With Slayer leg one (with Anthrax, Behemoth, and Testament.)



05/10 Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, CA

05/11 FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

05/13 Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA

05/16 Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC

05/17 South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC

05/19 Big Four, Calgary, AL

05/20 Shaw Conference Centre, Edmonton, AB

05/22 Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB

05/24 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

05/25 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

05/27 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI

05/29 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

05/30 Place Bell, Montreal, PQ

06/01 Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

06/02 PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

06/04 Santander Arena, Reading, PA

06/06 Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

06/07 Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH

06/09 KeyBank Pavilion, Pittsburgh, PA

06/10 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

06/12 Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

06/14 PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

06/15 Orlando Amphitheater, Orlando, FL

06/17 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Houston, TX

0619 The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

06/20 Austin360 Amphitheater, Austin, TX



Second Leg of Slayer tour with Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Testament, and Napalm Death.)



07/26 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

07/27 Impact Music Festival, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, ME

07/29 Northwell Health at Jones Beach, Wantagh, NY

07/31 The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton, PA

08/01 Times Union Center, Albany, NY

08/03 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Lake, NY

08/04 Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse, NY

08/06 Budweiser Gardens, London, ON

08/07 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

08/09 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

08/10 Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, GA

08/12 Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN

08/13 Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

08/15 Freeman Coliseum, San Antonio, TX

08/16 The Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, OK

08/18 Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Denver, CO

08/19 USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT

08/21 Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID

08/23 Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, Portland, OR

08/26 SAP Center, San Jose, CA



Lamb of God festival appearance:

06/16 Montebello Rock Fest, Montebello, QC