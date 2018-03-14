|
Maren Morris Shows Off New Bulldog Puppy from Jon Pardi's Mom
.
(Radio.com) Maren Morris' budding family has just welcomed its newest member: an adorable bulldog puppy named Pancake. Morris showed off her cute little bundle of joy on social media, revealing that the puppy was a gift from a fellow country music star's mama. "Pancake has entered the residence," the music star shared on Instagram with a photo of the puppy. "Wanna thank Jon Pardi's mom for this bundle of love." See the exceedingly sweet photo of Maren and Pancake here.
See the exceedingly sweet photo of Maren and Pancake here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
