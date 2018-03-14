Pearl Jam Release Song From First New Album In Five Years

The group has confirmed that "Can't Deny Me" will appear on the follow-up to 2013's "Lightning Bolt", with further details about the project and its release to be announced at a later date.

The song arrives in sync with the launch of Pearl Jam's South American tour, which will see them play Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, as well as a headline concert in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

A series of European dates will begin in June before the band fires up a brief run of select US stadiums in August. Stream the clip of the new song here.