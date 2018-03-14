|
Selena Gomez Launching New Clothing Line
.
(Radio.com) Selena Gomez has expanded her partnership with Coach. The brand's celebrity representative has already designed bags for the company, and now a fall clothing line is in the works. Gomez is working with Creative Director Stuart Vevers on a collection that will include jackets, leather goods, and accessories. 'I am so excited to be working with Coach again," Selena said in a press release. 'Getting to create my own collection with Stuart has been such a fun process, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have been working on over the past several months." The singer shared a preview of the line on Instagram, posting a photo of a beautiful pink, lacy blouse and hinting that there's much more to come. See the post here.
