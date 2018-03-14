Steven Adler Talks Guns N' Roses Appetite Anniversary Tour

Adler appeared on The Johnny Dare Morning Show on 98.9 The Rock in Kansas City and was asked about his plans for his upcoming solo tour to celebrate the album's anniversary.

He said, "I've got some shows in Australia, some shows in Europe. I'm going to go down in South America. Of course, hit the beautiful America. I'm going to do 'Appetite', plus I've got my Adler record, 'Back From The Dead'. I'm going to be doing songs from that." More from the interview here.