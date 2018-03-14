Tool Share Big News About New Album With Fans

The new studio effort will be the band's first album since 2006's "10,000 Days". Earlier this week the group shared the following update with fans via their online outlets:

"After all the years of writing and arranging (and re-arranging) at the band's loft, I can at this time officially report that the guys have moved into a major studio where the recording process for the next album is about to begin in earnest.

"For the past few days the band members have been getting sonically adjusted to their new surroundings - dialing in the equipment settings and restaurant catering choices - in preparation for Danny to begin his tracking any time now - perhaps by the time that you read this!"

The update follows a cryptic Instagram video that was shared by guitarist Adam Jones that included the message "Day 1."