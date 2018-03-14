Weezer's Rivers Cuomo Unplugs For Special Solo Set

Accompanied only by his guitar at The Hi Hat, Cuomo performed a cover heavy set which kicked off with R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion" and the Smashing Pumpkins' 'Today."

One fan filmed the entire performance and documented it song by song on YouTube, which you can watch below. The singer peppered tunes from Weezer's massive catalog alongside highlights including Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova" and Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind?" Read more and grab the link to watch the performance here.