Aerosmith Guitarist Announces Joe Perry And Friends Shows

Billed as "Joe Perry And Friends", the rocker will be joined at shows next month in Boston, MA, Hampton Beach, NH and Atlantic City, NJ by his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford on guitar with Gary Cherone of Extreme handling lead vocals; the first two gigs will also include sets from special guests Charlie Farren (onetime lead singer of The Joe Perry Project) and former Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau's Engine Room.

"Sweetzerland Manifesto" sees Perry collaborating with guest vocalists Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, David Johansen and Terry Reid, and others including Johnny Depp, Zak Starkey and his own sons Tony and Roman Perry. Read more including the show details here.