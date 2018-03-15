|
Arcade Fire Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates
.
Arcade Fire has announced some U.S. dates for their Everything Now Continued tour this summer. These will be the band's first non-festival headline performances of the year. The new dates kick off on July 7th in Clarkston, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theater and will wrap up on July 20th in Bristow, VA at the Jiffy Lube Live. Fans in the U.S. can catch the band perform on television this weekend when they take the stage as the special musical guests for the St. Patrick's Day edition of Saturday Night Live.
