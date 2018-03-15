BTS 'Burn The Stage' Wings Tour Documentary Series Coming

The remaining seven shows will only be available to YouTube Red subscribers. In a press release, the show is described as "an intimate eyewitness account of their star-making, sold-out world tour," and a 'personal portrayal dedicated to each other and to their fans across the globe.

"It celebrates the triumph of their friendship as they overcome hardships together, and shows their growth and hard work as BTS continues on the path to grow into pioneering artists of worldwide renown." Read more here.