News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Brian Eno Announces 'Music For Installations' Box Set
03-15-2018
.
Brian Eno

(Radio.com) Brian Eno is getting ready to release a giant box set of music he wrote for installations between 1986 and now. Music For Installations, which comes out on May 4, will be available in six-CD and nine-LP configurations.

All of the material in the set will be new, rare or previously unreleased. Music for the project was originally featured at the Venice Biennale, the Marble Palace in St. Petersburg, Ritan Park in Beijing, the Sydney Opera House and the Astana Expo in Kazakhstan, and more, reports Spin.

Both versions will include A 64-page booklet and photographs from the original exhibitions. That is not the only special release that Eno has coming up. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Brian Eno Music, DVDs, Books and more

Brian Eno T-shirts and Posters

More Brian Eno News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Brian Eno Announces 'Music For Installations' Box Set

Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'

Brian Eno Streaming Cover Of Velvet Underground's 'I'm Set Free'

Brian Eno Announces New Album 'The Ship'

David Bowie and Brian Eno Planned To Revisit Outside Album

Brian Eno Working On New Album With Peter Chilvers

Brian Eno To Give This Year's John Peel Lecture


More Stories for Brian Eno

Brian Eno Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors- Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion- Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause- more

Tool Share Big New About News Album With Fans- Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop- Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Summer Tour- Pearl Jam- more

Alice In Chains Add New North American Tour Leg- Paul Simon Reveals Final U.S. Tour Dates of Farewell Tour- Alice Cooper Announces New North American Dates- more

Stone Temple Pilots Jam With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp- A Perfect Circle Release 'Disillusioned' Video- Linkin Park Star Shares New Music At Surprise Fan Meetup- more

Page Too:
Dua Lipa Cancels Shows For Emergency Surgery- Jason Aldean Plots Homecoming Show With Special Guests- Justin Timberlake Launches 'Man of the Woods' Tour- more

Brantley Gilbert's Tour Bus Burst Into Flames- Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Confirm Breakup Reports- Luke Bryan Releases 'Most People Are Good' Video- more

Tim McGraw Collapses During Performance At Music Festival- Thomas Rhett Duets With NFL Star Peyton Manning- Harry Styles Debuts New Songs 'Anna' and 'Medicine' Live- more

Jason Derulo Releases FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Selena Gomez Had Health Scare Following Kidney Transplant- Scotty McCreery Releases New Song 'This is It'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors

Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion

Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause

Aerosmith Guitarist Announces Joe Perry And Friends Shows

Video From Judas Priest Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Alice Cooper In 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Trailer

Rolling Stones Add Dates To No Filter Summer Tour

Arcade Fire Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

The Who's Roger Daltrey Advises Fans To Wear Earplugs

Willie Nelson Releases 'Me and You' Video

David Byrne Releases Music Video Featuring Detroit Area Teens

Echo Black Release Dawn Video and Announce U.S. Tour

Echo Black Release Dawn Video and Announce U.S. Tour

Kickstart Your Car With Classic Toto Hit

Singled Out: Hero Jr.'s Jump Ship

Tool Share Big News About New Album With Fans

• more

Page Too News Stories
Dua Lipa Forced To Cancel Shows For Emergency Surgery

Jason Aldean Announces Epic Homecoming Show With Special Guests

Justin Timberlake Launches 'Man of the Woods' Tour

Camila Cabello Releases Preview Video For 'Never Be The Same' Tour

G-Eazy And Charlie Puth Release 'Sober' Video

Taylor Swift Reveals How She Perfected Her 'Delicate' Dance Moves

Miley Cyrus Shares Photos From Elton John Grammy Tribute

Brian Eno Announces 'Music For Installations' Box Set

Jack Johnson Duets With Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show'

BTS 'Burn The Stage' Wings Tour Documentary Series Coming

Kanye West Hijacked Shia LaBeouf's Wardrobe?

Singled Out: The County Well's Whiskey Before Noon

Brantley Gilbert's Tour Bus Burst Into Flames

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Confirm Breakup Reports

Luke Bryan Releases 'Most People Are Good' Video

21 Savage Backs Bank Account and Gives $21k To Kids' Charity On Ellen

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.