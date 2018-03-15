Brian Eno Announces 'Music For Installations' Box Set

All of the material in the set will be new, rare or previously unreleased. Music for the project was originally featured at the Venice Biennale, the Marble Palace in St. Petersburg, Ritan Park in Beijing, the Sydney Opera House and the Astana Expo in Kazakhstan, and more, reports Spin.

Both versions will include A 64-page booklet and photographs from the original exhibitions. That is not the only special release that Eno has coming up. Read more here.