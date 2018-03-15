Camila Cabello Releases Preview Video For 'Never Be The Same' Tour

The black-and-white footage shows Camila rehearsing with backup dancers and checking in with technical pros. The minute-long clip is backed by her song "Into It," and Camila captioned the tweet, "#NeverBeTheSameTour in the making," with purple heart and crystal ball emojis.

Cabello's tour kicks off April 9 in Vancouver. The singer is also scheduled to open select dates of Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour. Watch the teaser for the Never Be The Same Tour here.