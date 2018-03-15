|
Echo Black Release Dawn Video and Announce U.S. Tour
.
Echo Black has released a music video for their single, "Dawn." The song is the title track from the band's debut album and the new visual was directed by Chris Newhard. The clip can be streamed here and the band had this to say, "DAWN is very near and dear to our hearts for several reasons. The first and most obvious: it is our first album effort and we are extremely proud of the product we have created together. "Secondly, this album was completely funded by our fans via Indiegogo; a fact that continues to humble us everyday. DAWN is introspective. It is theatrical, it is angry, it is mournful, it is joyous, and it is rebellious. "We do our best to take into account all of our musical tastes when we write; DAWN is our coming of age story and is, justifiably, chock full of emotions, varied genres, and passion. We hope you love it as much as we do!" - Echo Black The band also announced that they will be hitting the road with City of the Weak for the The Turn It To Eleven Tour next month: 04/07 - The Drunk Horse Pub - Fayetteville, NC
