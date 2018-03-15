Echo Black Release Dawn Video and Announce U.S. Tour

The clip can be streamed here and the band had this to say, "DAWN is very near and dear to our hearts for several reasons. The first and most obvious: it is our first album effort and we are extremely proud of the product we have created together.

"Secondly, this album was completely funded by our fans via Indiegogo; a fact that continues to humble us everyday. DAWN is introspective. It is theatrical, it is angry, it is mournful, it is joyous, and it is rebellious.

"We do our best to take into account all of our musical tastes when we write; DAWN is our coming of age story and is, justifiably, chock full of emotions, varied genres, and passion. We hope you love it as much as we do!" - Echo Black

The band also announced that they will be hitting the road with City of the Weak for the The Turn It To Eleven Tour next month:

04/07 - The Drunk Horse Pub - Fayetteville, NC

04/19 - The Blue Note - Tampa, FL

04/10 - The Haven Lounge - Winter Park, FL

04/11 - Rack'Em Spirits & Times - Cape Coral, FL

04/13 - Carts, Bikers, & Babes Rally - Houston, TX

04/14 - The Zone - Abilene, TX

04/15 - Boozers Rockbar - Corpus Christie, TX

04/16 - The Rail Club - Fort Worth, TX

04/17 - Red Brick Bar - Norman, OK

04/18 - Hero's - Fort Smith, AR

04/19 - Aftershock Live - Merriam, KS

04/20 - The Phoenix Lounge - Sioux Falls, SD

04/21 - Lifers - Algona, IA

04/24 - Bayso's - Grayson, KY

04/26 - Hijynx - Fort Atkinson, WI

04/27 - The Music Factory w/ Super Bob - Battle Creek, MI

04/28 - Ground Floor 2.0 - Williamsport, PA

04/29 - Therapy Cafe - Dayton, OH

04/30 - Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY

05/02 - Asbury Park Music Foundation - Asbury Park, New Jersey

05/03 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

05/04 - The Knitting Factory - New York, NY

05/05 - 37th and Zen - Norfolk, VA