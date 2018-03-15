G-Eazy And Charlie Puth Release 'Sober' Video

The time-traveling clip opens with the rapper waking up in a back alley looking beat up and worse for wear. When he stumbles into a nearby doorway, he's transported to the Roaring '20s. There, he drinks to excess as he lords over a Prohibition-era party.

With Charlie Puth hanging out on a rooftop singing the hook, G-Eazy commits adultery in the 1950s, trips with hippies in the '60s, and snorts himself into oblivion in the '80s before landing in the '90s at drug-fueled rave. Watch the NSFW clip here.