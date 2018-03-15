Miley Cyrus Shares Photos From Elton John Grammy Tribute

Miley just shared images from her performance that night and backstage as she posed with Sam Smith. The special was filmed January 30 at Madison Square Garden, two days after this year's Recording Academy ceremony.

In addition to Cyrus and Smith, artists like Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Kesha, John Legend made appearances. John himself (who recently announced his retirement from touring) also performed to celebrate his decades-long career in music.

Sir Elton will cap his live career with a farewell tour encompassing 300 dates on 5 continents through 2021. See Miley's photos here.