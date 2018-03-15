Rolling Stones Add Dates To No Filter Summer Tour

The 14-show series will begin at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on May 17 and be followed by the group's first appearances in the UK in five years; stops in Germany, France and the Czech Republic will precede the trek's finale in Warsaw, Poland on July 8.

The 2018 dates come on the heels of a European run that saw the band perform 14 concerts in September and October last fall. "This part of the No Filter tour is really special for the Stones," says Mick Jagger. "We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. It's always exhilarating going to cities we haven't played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford & The London Stadium." See the dates here.