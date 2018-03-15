|
Rolling Stones Add Dates To No Filter Summer Tour
(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have expanded their No Filter tour with the addition of a pair of new dates in the UK this summer. The band will now perform at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton on May 29 and Coventry's Ricoh Stadium on June 2 as part of an 8-show UK run during the 2-month European trek. The 14-show series will begin at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on May 17 and be followed by the group's first appearances in the UK in five years; stops in Germany, France and the Czech Republic will precede the trek's finale in Warsaw, Poland on July 8. The 2018 dates come on the heels of a European run that saw the band perform 14 concerts in September and October last fall. "This part of the No Filter tour is really special for the Stones," says Mick Jagger. "We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. It's always exhilarating going to cities we haven't played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford & The London Stadium." See the dates here.
