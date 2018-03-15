News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Hero Jr.'s Jump Ship
03-15-2018
.
Hero Jr.

Hero Jr. have made a name for themselves playing with artists like Alice Cooper, Tom Petty, Queensryche, John 5, Offspring, Saliva, we asked Evan Haughey to tell us about the song "Jump Ship" from their album "Sometimes You Just Gotta Give It The Business." Here is the story:

Jump Ship was written more than two years before it was released on our Sometimes You Just Gotta Give It The Business album. As with all our songs we road test them before we go into the studio because we record live as a band and do not overdub. In a catalog of over 25 "A" songs that we play on tour Jump Ship has been in the set almost non-stop. Jump Ship is about re?ection, growth and not always following the "norms" and conditioning of our society. It's literally about Jumping Ship from the way we are told we have to be. We are not a band interested in preaching but the theme of change, growth and getting on with life pops up a lot. As with a lot of our songs we have found they have different meanings to many different fans and we love the room for individual interpretation. A lot of the time Ken and I can weave our two individual stories in one lyric, giving it two meanings from the start! Once Ken and I write the song on acoustic guitars. We bring it into the band and when everyone plugs in and plays it instantly becomes Hero Jr. Jump Ship was written in about 45 minutes. Ken and I had a basic chord progression and we knew we wanted to write our take on visual and print media and the control it has over the mass population. In addition to what we experience by reading the press and being a part of social media we travel over 150 days a year and we notice similar stereotypes in many of the people we work with and how they are a product of the "sheep" phenomenon. Through observation it's amazing how many people just "do" things because that's "what you are supposed to do". No thought. No introspection. No realization on how what you do will play out with others. I think the "Smoking dirty ashes" line and metaphor is a fun way of talking about the pointlessness of the way we receive and act upon information. It's my favorite line in the song. "Put it in a test tube" relates to the way the disseminators of information calculate the way the public will react to their information upon delivery. The test tube part was loosely inspired from a documentary I watched about how scientists "create" chemical essences for food companies to make their products smell like the "real" food. "When the rust divides and you're left in your own skin" is the point where you've had enough and you need to take the leap of faith and trust ("Look into the sky she's gonna answer with a smile") before you "Jump Ship". When Ken and I write we have that same "trust" and we are lucky to sit down, have a laugh and let the song compose itself. We have known each other for twice as long as we have been in a band and we can ?nish each others sentences the same way our guitars usually sound like one big fat guitar monster. Being in a band is awesome!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Hero Jr. Music, DVDs, Books and more

Hero Jr. T-shirts and Posters

More Hero Jr. News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Hero Jr.'s Jump Ship


More Stories for Hero Jr.

Hero Jr. Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors- Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion- Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause- more

Tool Share Big New About News Album With Fans- Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop- Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Summer Tour- Pearl Jam- more

Alice In Chains Add New North American Tour Leg- Paul Simon Reveals Final U.S. Tour Dates of Farewell Tour- Alice Cooper Announces New North American Dates- more

Stone Temple Pilots Jam With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp- A Perfect Circle Release 'Disillusioned' Video- Linkin Park Star Shares New Music At Surprise Fan Meetup- more

Page Too:
Dua Lipa Cancels Shows For Emergency Surgery- Jason Aldean Plots Homecoming Show With Special Guests- Justin Timberlake Launches 'Man of the Woods' Tour- more

Brantley Gilbert's Tour Bus Burst Into Flames- Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Confirm Breakup Reports- Luke Bryan Releases 'Most People Are Good' Video- more

Tim McGraw Collapses During Performance At Music Festival- Thomas Rhett Duets With NFL Star Peyton Manning- Harry Styles Debuts New Songs 'Anna' and 'Medicine' Live- more

Jason Derulo Releases FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Selena Gomez Had Health Scare Following Kidney Transplant- Scotty McCreery Releases New Song 'This is It'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors

Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion

Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause

Aerosmith Guitarist Announces Joe Perry And Friends Shows

Video From Judas Priest Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Alice Cooper In 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Trailer

Rolling Stones Add Dates To No Filter Summer Tour

Arcade Fire Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

The Who's Roger Daltrey Advises Fans To Wear Earplugs

Willie Nelson Releases 'Me and You' Video

David Byrne Releases Music Video Featuring Detroit Area Teens

Echo Black Release Dawn Video and Announce U.S. Tour

Echo Black Release Dawn Video and Announce U.S. Tour

Kickstart Your Car With Classic Toto Hit

Singled Out: Hero Jr.'s Jump Ship

Tool Share Big News About New Album With Fans

• more

Page Too News Stories
Dua Lipa Forced To Cancel Shows For Emergency Surgery

Jason Aldean Announces Epic Homecoming Show With Special Guests

Justin Timberlake Launches 'Man of the Woods' Tour

Camila Cabello Releases Preview Video For 'Never Be The Same' Tour

G-Eazy And Charlie Puth Release 'Sober' Video

Taylor Swift Reveals How She Perfected Her 'Delicate' Dance Moves

Miley Cyrus Shares Photos From Elton John Grammy Tribute

Brian Eno Announces 'Music For Installations' Box Set

Jack Johnson Duets With Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show'

BTS 'Burn The Stage' Wings Tour Documentary Series Coming

Kanye West Hijacked Shia LaBeouf's Wardrobe?

Singled Out: The County Well's Whiskey Before Noon

Brantley Gilbert's Tour Bus Burst Into Flames

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Confirm Breakup Reports

Luke Bryan Releases 'Most People Are Good' Video

21 Savage Backs Bank Account and Gives $21k To Kids' Charity On Ellen

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.