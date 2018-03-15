News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: The County Well's Whiskey Before Noon
03-15-2018
.
The County Well

Just in time for St. Patty's Day we have a special singled out from Floating Records owner Don Zimmer tell us about the track "Whiskey Before Noon" from The County Well project album "Future Country." Here is the story:

Some songs can be a wrestling match and others not. This one falls in the latter category. I find the recording process to be a great source of creativity and inspiration, building things from nothing, adding colors to a blank canvas. The concept behind the album Future Country is having a variety of artists add their unique voices to compositions other than their own. It's a recording project, not a band. There will be no tours but perhaps some live re-creations of the album in its entirety. The County Well is what we call the band of musicians who joined to create. We call it Future Country because we are using drum loops and modern technology with classic acoustic instruments.

Turns out the recording situation for a lot of artists can be quite stressful. Seeing the little red recording light go on and knowing that the next musical choices made are going down in history can be daunting. Having a bottle of whiskey in the studio and this situation occurring, before noon, well, there you have it. With "Noon" in the title the topic of time was easily introduced, and who doesn't like to write lyrics about time. The chorus, "It's too late or it's too soon for whiskey before noon" was born as the artist took a sip and we looked at the clock. The rest rolled out in minutes. The music was a jaunty, rolling piece I had written on a nylon string guitar sitting on the couch watching football. It was waiting for lyrics. This was also the first piece of music written and recorded in my new studio, in my new hometown of Hailey, Idaho. I had been introduced to Alyssa Joy Claffey by a musical friend and found she played violin. I had never recorded a violin player and there she was, right on cue for the solo section of "whiskey" as it was being assembled. Weeks before I had needed something mastered and was put in touch with a local engineer. "Do you play bass," I asked. You bet. I emailed Gary Carlson the original track and he laid down a beautifully funky bass line and emailed it back in days. I had Graham Guest from Houston-based Moses Guest visiting from Marin County and had him add vocal and guitar. It was almost there. When Michael Blumenstein from Boise band Bread and Circus was in town for a gig, I had him come in to add acoustic guitar and a little whiskey rap that brought it all together. The musicians were never all in the same room at the same time.

In today's music world, bands are out there on their own, trying to promote themselves and build an audience that cares about them, with no outside help. The Country Well concept is attempting to join some of these talents together to help support these communities of artists outside their own band for the good of all.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and grab a free download of the song right here!

The County Well Music, DVDs, Books and more

The County Well T-shirts and Posters

More The County Well News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


[an error occurred while processing this directive]


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors- Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion- Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause- more

Tool Share Big New About News Album With Fans- Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop- Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Summer Tour- Pearl Jam- more

Alice In Chains Add New North American Tour Leg- Paul Simon Reveals Final U.S. Tour Dates of Farewell Tour- Alice Cooper Announces New North American Dates- more

Stone Temple Pilots Jam With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp- A Perfect Circle Release 'Disillusioned' Video- Linkin Park Star Shares New Music At Surprise Fan Meetup- more

Page Too:
Dua Lipa Cancels Shows For Emergency Surgery- Jason Aldean Plots Homecoming Show With Special Guests- Justin Timberlake Launches 'Man of the Woods' Tour- more

Brantley Gilbert's Tour Bus Burst Into Flames- Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Confirm Breakup Reports- Luke Bryan Releases 'Most People Are Good' Video- more

Tim McGraw Collapses During Performance At Music Festival- Thomas Rhett Duets With NFL Star Peyton Manning- Harry Styles Debuts New Songs 'Anna' and 'Medicine' Live- more

Jason Derulo Releases FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Selena Gomez Had Health Scare Following Kidney Transplant- Scotty McCreery Releases New Song 'This is It'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors

Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion

Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause

Aerosmith Guitarist Announces Joe Perry And Friends Shows

Video From Judas Priest Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Alice Cooper In 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Trailer

Rolling Stones Add Dates To No Filter Summer Tour

Arcade Fire Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

The Who's Roger Daltrey Advises Fans To Wear Earplugs

Willie Nelson Releases 'Me and You' Video

David Byrne Releases Music Video Featuring Detroit Area Teens

Echo Black Release Dawn Video and Announce U.S. Tour

Echo Black Release Dawn Video and Announce U.S. Tour

Kickstart Your Car With Classic Toto Hit

Singled Out: Hero Jr.'s Jump Ship

Tool Share Big News About New Album With Fans

• more

Page Too News Stories
Dua Lipa Forced To Cancel Shows For Emergency Surgery

Jason Aldean Announces Epic Homecoming Show With Special Guests

Justin Timberlake Launches 'Man of the Woods' Tour

Camila Cabello Releases Preview Video For 'Never Be The Same' Tour

G-Eazy And Charlie Puth Release 'Sober' Video

Taylor Swift Reveals How She Perfected Her 'Delicate' Dance Moves

Miley Cyrus Shares Photos From Elton John Grammy Tribute

Brian Eno Announces 'Music For Installations' Box Set

Jack Johnson Duets With Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show'

BTS 'Burn The Stage' Wings Tour Documentary Series Coming

Kanye West Hijacked Shia LaBeouf's Wardrobe?

Singled Out: The County Well's Whiskey Before Noon

Brantley Gilbert's Tour Bus Burst Into Flames

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Confirm Breakup Reports

Luke Bryan Releases 'Most People Are Good' Video

21 Savage Backs Bank Account and Gives $21k To Kids' Charity On Ellen

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.