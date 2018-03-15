Video From Judas Priest Tour Kick Off Goes Online

The event marked the debut of guitarist Andy Sneap in the lineup following news that Glenn Tipton has retired from the road due to his battle with Parkinson's disease. The rocker, who co-produced the group's eighteenth studio effort with Tom Allom, is known for his guitar work in the UK metal outfits Sabbat and Hell.

The Mohegan Sun appearance featured the live debuts of three songs from "Firepower", including the title track, "Lightning Strike" and "Evil Never Dies", as well as "Saints In Hell" from 1978's "Stained Class."

The group delivered several vintage tunes for the first time in many years, including "Running Wild", "Grinder", Sinner", "The Ripper", "Bloodstone", "Angel" and "Some Heads Are Gonna Roll."

The 7-week opening leg of Judas Priest's 2018 world tour - with guests Saxon and Black Star Riders - will wrap up in San Antonio, TX on May 1. Check out videos from the show here.