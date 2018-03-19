Camila Cabello Does Impromptu Paparazzi Photoshoot

Instead of getting mad, Cabello leaned into the moment, firing off a series of absurd modeling poses for the startled pap. "lmao it's kinda like when life throws u lemons, make lemonade," Cabello joked on Twitter, retweeting a tweet featuring the paparazzi photos. "If they're taking pictures, might as well do a photoshoot."

Pop Crave has shared video of the moment, capturing the "Havana" singer striking poses as the surprised photographer thanks her for the unexpected outburst. Check it out here.