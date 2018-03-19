Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill

Hill's son, Joshua Omaru Marley, shared a snippet of a new song on Snapchat featuring the clearly distinctive vocals of Drake rapping over a sample of Hill's 1998 track, "Ex-Factor."

The track, allegedly titled "Showin' Off," was previously teased on Soundcloud before the poster was hit with a cease and desist letter from Drake's label, Universal Music Group (via XXL). Read more here.