Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill
(Radio.com) It's no secret that Drake is working on new music. What we're learning now via social media is that some of that new music could feature none less that Miss Lauryn Hill. Hill's son, Joshua Omaru Marley, shared a snippet of a new song on Snapchat featuring the clearly distinctive vocals of Drake rapping over a sample of Hill's 1998 track, "Ex-Factor." The track, allegedly titled "Showin' Off," was previously teased on Soundcloud before the poster was hit with a cease and desist letter from Drake's label, Universal Music Group (via XXL). Read more here.
