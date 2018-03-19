Eagles Legend Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set

Frey, who passed away in January of 2016, carved out a notable solo career during their hiatus in the '80s and beyond. Frey scored chart success with such hits as "The Heat Is On," "You Belong To The City," "The One You Love," "Smuggler's Blues," and "I Found Somebody", among others.

The 3CD/DVD "Above The Clouds" compiles the key elements of Frey's music both before and after The Eagles became international superstars, showcasing the broad range and wide influence of the Detroit-bred singer-songwriter in the process.

Subtitled "The Very Best Of Glenn Frey", the project's first disc presents the guitarist's major chart hits, and will be available as a stand-alone disc as well as part of the box set.

Disc two goes deeper into Frey's catalog with tunes like "After Hours," "For Sentimental Reasons," and covers of The Beach Boys' "Caroline, No" and the rhythm and blues standard "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66."

The third disc presents the early output of the duo formed by longtime friends Frey and JD Souther known as Longbranch/Pennywhistle. Originally released in 1969, the self-titled record offers the duo's country rock/folk set.

"Above The Clouds" is rounded out with a live DVD filmed at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland in July 1992 on Frey's 'Strange Weather' tour; the set mixes solo tracks with Eagles classics. Read more and watch the promo video here.