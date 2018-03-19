|
Halsey Revamps 'Alone' With Big Sean and Stefflon Don
(Radio.com) GRAMMY award winner Halsey has just released a new version of of the track 'Alone," which originally appeared on her 2017 album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. For the revamp, Halsey enlisted Big Sean and Stefflon Don. Each rapper delivers a verse in their own distinct style and both compliment the upbeat dance-pop song. Halsey has had considerable success with collaborations. 'Him & I," which features her boyfriend G-Eazy has topped the charts and 'Closer" with The Chainsmokers held the number one slot for 11 weeks. Check out Halsey's "Alone" remake here.
