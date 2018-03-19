Halsey Revamps 'Alone' With Big Sean and Stefflon Don

For the revamp, Halsey enlisted Big Sean and Stefflon Don. Each rapper delivers a verse in their own distinct style and both compliment the upbeat dance-pop song.

Halsey has had considerable success with collaborations. 'Him & I," which features her boyfriend G-Eazy has topped the charts and 'Closer" with The Chainsmokers held the number one slot for 11 weeks. Check out Halsey's "Alone" remake here.