Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Launching New Vegas Experience

Farrell revealed his plans for Kind Heaven this week (March 15) with a press conference about the project that's categorized as "a complete playground for the senses, featuring multiple musical stages, 40 food stations, bars and much, much more" (via Forbes). The idea is to update the live music experience into "immersive theater."

"What we're doing, in all honesty, to simplify it, is we're creating a new scene. And scenes, as we know, always are built around music," Farrell explained about the Kind Heaven concept.

"Youth counterculture goes out to experience nightlife, listen to music, dance, socialize and in the last 50 years, since I've been alive, it's gone from rock and roll to hair metal to metal to alternative or punk rock, disco, EDM and now bottle service and now what cause I'm not going out of my house now," he added. "I don't want to go and pay $2,000 for a bottle of vodka. It's not interesting. But if you told me, 'Come out, you can walk around and you have a chance to experience for the course of two hours, or two days if you want, every square inch of that building is thought with kindness, excitement in mind.' So there's never a moment that doesn't fill your ears or your eyes or your palate. We have 40 stations to grab street food. All these spots will be sprinkled over the five stories, chance for teas, drinks, food, alcohol." Read more here.