Judas Priest Earn First UK Top 10 Album In 38 Years

The veteran band's eighteenth studio album also marks only their second appearance ever in the UK Top 10 and first since 1980's "British Steel" peaked at No. 4.

"Firepower" was co-produced by Tom Allom and Andy Sneap - a UK rocker known for his guitar work with Sabbat and Hell who is now touring with the band in place of Glenn Tipton following news of his battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Sneap made his live debut with Judas Priest on March 13 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA when they launched their 2018 world tour - watch videos of opening night here.

"I want everyone to know that it's vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band - it's simply that my role has changed," explains Tipton. "I don't rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest! So at some point in the not too distant future I'm really looking forward to seeing all of our wonderful metal maniacs once again" here.