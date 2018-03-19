Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Dog Is No Longer the Baby Of The Family

"Hobbs," the country music star posted on Instagram with the pic. "Begging for attention or protecting one of his new little additions to our family? You be the judge."

Poor Hobbs appears to be in need of some love, but the puppy will just have to get used to the tiny new sheriffs in his town. Life has surely changed dramatically for Hobbs since Scott's adorable girls Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn hit the scene back on January 29. See the post here.