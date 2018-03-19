News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For West Was Won Reissue
03-19-2018
.
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have released an online stream of an unboxing video as a preview to the March 23 reissue of their 2003 live set, "How The West Was Won."

Featuring newly-remastered audio by producer/guitarist Jimmy Page, the collection delivers highlights from the band's legendary shows at the Los Angeles Forum and Long Beach Arena on June 25 and 27, 1972, with the two nights sequenced to replicate a single concert from beginning to end.

The project debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and went on to earn Platinum status in the country. The remastered "How The Wast Was Won" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, digital, and the first-ever vinyl and Blu-ray Audio editions, with the Blu-ray containing hi-res 5.1 surround sound.

A Super Deluxe Boxed Set version includes 3CDs, 4LP, a DVD in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo plus photo gallery, and a high-def download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit and complemented with a book of rare and previously unpublished photos of the band at each of the concert locations, and presented with a high-quality print of the original album cover - the first 30,000 of which will be individually numbered. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Led Zeppelin Music, DVDs, Books and more

Led Zeppelin T-shirts and Posters

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For West Was Won Reissue

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation

Led Zeppelin Icon Robert Plant Rocks Late Night TV

Led Zeppelin Announce Previously Unreleased Single

Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name

Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings

Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Book Release

Led Zeppelin To Revisit How The West Was Won

Robert Plant Revisits Led Zeppelin Classics On New Live DVD


More Stories for Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set- Nine Inch Nails Releasing New Music Soon Says Reznor- Guns N' Roses Duff McKagen Jams With AWOLNATION- more

Stone Temple Pilots Star Talks New Singer And Album- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Updates Fans On Parkinson's Battle- Roger Daltrey Streams Title Song To New Solo Album- more

Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors- Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion- Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause- more

Page Too:
Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill- Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'- The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'- more

Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown 'Would You Rather' Promotion- American Idol Teen Did Not Like Katy Perry's On-Air Kiss- Drake Breaks Stream Record- more

Dua Lipa Cancels Shows For Emergency Surgery- Jason Aldean Plots Homecoming Show With Special Guests- Justin Timberlake Launches 'Man of the Woods' Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles Legend Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set

Nine Inch Nails Releasing New Music Soon Says Reznor

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagen Jams With AWOLNATION

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For West Was Won Reissue

Judas Priest Earn First UK Top 10 Album In 38 Years

Portugal. the Man Get Remixed By Weird Al Yankovic

Rob Zombie Releases Preview Video For New Box Set

Liz Phair Announces 'Exile In Guyville' 25th Anniversary Box Set

Myles Kennedy's Cover Of Elton John Classic Goes Online

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Launching New Vegas Experience

Neil Young Working On A New Sci-Fi Novel

Stone Temple Pilots Star Talks New Singer And Album

Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Updates Fans On Parkinson's Battle

Roger Daltrey Streams Title Song To New Solo Album

Arcade Fire Release 'Money + Love' Short Film

Singled Out: Angie Aparo's John The Baptist

• more

Page Too News Stories
Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill

Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'

The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'

Diplo Releases Delicate Taylor Swift Parody Video

Halsey Revamps 'Alone' With Big Sean and Stefflon Don

Q-Tip and Demi Lovato Release Video For Elton John Cover

Camila Cabello Does Impromptu Paparazzi Photoshoot

Britney Spears Gets A Janet Jackson Workout In New Video Clip

Brothers Osborne Drink Beer From Their Boots

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Dog Is No Longer the Baby Of The Family

Singled Out: Brian McKenzie's Higher Than This

Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown 'Would You Rather' Promotion

American Idol Teen Did Not Like Katy Perry's On-Air Kiss

Drake Breaks Records With His Live Stream Gaming Debut

Vince Staples Cancels His GoFundMe Retirement Campaign

Elton John Getting All-Star Tribute Albums

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.