Portugal. the Man Get Remixed By Weird Al Yankovic
Since the 1980s one major sign of success for any band or music artist has been to receive the "Weird Al" Yankovic treatment and Portugal. The Man have just entered that elite club. Radio.com reports: The Alaskan alt-rockers have shared two new "Weird Al" Yankovic remixes of hits "Feel it Still" and "Live in the Moment," and Yankovic clearly made the most of the opportunity. Both tracks have been energized with stomping tuba rhythms and Yankovic's signature accordion melodies, turning them into polka party anthems. Take a listen here.
