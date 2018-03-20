|
Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Announces Solo Tour
.
(hennemusic) Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has announced dates for a summer solo tour. Tyler will be joined on the road by Nashville's Loving Mary group, who were featured as the backup band on his 2016 debut country solo studio album, "We're All Somebody From Somewhere." The 2018 tour will begin with a North American leg that starts in Lewiston, NY on June 12 and finishes in Calgary, AB on July 11, and be followed by European shows that kick off in Sion, Switzerland on July 15 and wrap up in London, UK on August 7. Tickets for all events are available on Wednesday, March 21 via the usual outlets. "We're All Somebody From Somewhere" scored the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart while peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard 200. Tyler made headlines last fall when he cut short an Aerosmith tour of South America to return home to address an unknown health issue. Read more including the dates here.
