Blink-182 Announce Their Very Own Las Vegas Residency
(Radio.com) Blink-182 is going to Vegas. The iconic alt-rock outfit has revealed plans to launch the "Kings of the Weekend" residency at the Pearl Concert Theater of the Palms Casino Resort. The 16-show run kicks off on May 26, with additional shows slated for June, October, and November. "When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said 'Absolutely!'" Mark Hoppus said in a press statement. 'Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list - a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage…The possibilities in Vegas are endless." Read more here.
