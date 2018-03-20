Eagles Launch 2018 North American Tour

The band's first major trek with new lineup additions Deacon Frey and Vince Gill delivered a 28-song set over the two-hour, 40-minute show, according to the Indy Star.

The Eagles showcased material recorded throughout their career - from their self-titled 1972 debut to the band's last studio recording, 2007's "Long Road Out Of Eden."

The setlist mirrored much of the group's "An Evening With" show in recent years, but did include a few surprise additions, including live rarities "I Don't Want To Hear Anymore" (first time since 2011) and "Victim Of Love" (first since 2002), and covers of J.D. Souther's "How Long", Tom Waits' "Ol' 55", and Gill's own "Next Big Thing."

The Eagles 2018 tour, which mixes arena and stadium dates, is scheduled to run into late October. Check out video from the tour kick off here.