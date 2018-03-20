Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour

The tour will be kicking off on July 22nd in Clarkston, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theatre and wrapping up on September 2nd in Wantagh, NY at Jones Beach.

The two veteran heavy rock bands have recruited Like A Storm to be the support act for the first half of the trek and Red Sun Rising will be taking over as the opener for the second half.

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna had this to say,"We really believe this could be a great moment in our band's career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019.

"We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see!... We're preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!"



Shinedown singer Brent Smith adds, "It's all about impact, and making a statement. We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring.

"The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said Shinedown, and Godsmack will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words "It's About To Get Heavy!!!"

Godsmack and Shinedown Summer Tour Dates:

7/22 Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/24 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/25 Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino (On sale 9/24 9AM EST)

7/27 Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

7/28 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/29 Des Moines, IA - KAZAR B-Day Show

7/31 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

8/2 West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

8/3 Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

8/4 Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheater

8/6 Albuquerque, NM - ISLETA Amphitheater

8/11 The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/12 Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

8/14 North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

8/15 Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum

8/16 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheater

8/18 Virginia Beach, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/19 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/21 Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/22 Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

8/24 Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

8/25 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center

8/26 Camden, NJ - BB+T Pavilion

8/28 Burgettstown,, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

8/29 Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

8/31 Scranton, PA - Mortgage Mountain Performing Arts Center

9/1 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

9/2 Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach