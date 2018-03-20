|
Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour

Godsmack shared the big news with fans on Monday (March 19th) that they will be hitting the road this summer for a U.S. coheadlining tour with Shindown. The tour will be kicking off on July 22nd in Clarkston, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theatre and wrapping up on September 2nd in Wantagh, NY at Jones Beach. The two veteran heavy rock bands have recruited Like A Storm to be the support act for the first half of the trek and Red Sun Rising will be taking over as the opener for the second half. Godsmack frontman Sully Erna had this to say,"We really believe this could be a great moment in our band's career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019. "We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see!... We're preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!" "The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said Shinedown, and Godsmack will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words "It's About To Get Heavy!!!" Godsmack and Shinedown Summer Tour Dates:
