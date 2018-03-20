News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour
03-20-2018
.
Godsmack

Godsmack shared the big news with fans on Monday (March 19th) that they will be hitting the road this summer for a U.S. coheadlining tour with Shindown.

The tour will be kicking off on July 22nd in Clarkston, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theatre and wrapping up on September 2nd in Wantagh, NY at Jones Beach.

The two veteran heavy rock bands have recruited Like A Storm to be the support act for the first half of the trek and Red Sun Rising will be taking over as the opener for the second half.

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna had this to say,"We really believe this could be a great moment in our band's career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019.

"We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see!... We're preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!"

Shinedown singer Brent Smith adds, "It's all about impact, and making a statement. We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring.

"The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said Shinedown, and Godsmack will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words "It's About To Get Heavy!!!"

Godsmack and Shinedown Summer Tour Dates:
7/22 Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
7/24 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
7/25 Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino (On sale 9/24 9AM EST)
7/27 Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
7/28 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/29 Des Moines, IA - KAZAR B-Day Show
7/31 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
8/2 West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheater
8/3 Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
8/4 Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheater
8/6 Albuquerque, NM - ISLETA Amphitheater
8/11 The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/12 Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
8/14 North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
8/15 Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum
8/16 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheater
8/18 Virginia Beach, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8/19 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8/21 Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8/22 Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
8/24 Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
8/25 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center
8/26 Camden, NJ - BB+T Pavilion
8/28 Burgettstown,, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
8/29 Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
8/31 Scranton, PA - Mortgage Mountain Performing Arts Center
9/1 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
9/2 Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach

Godsmack Music, DVDs, Books and more

Godsmack T-shirts and Posters

More Godsmack News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour

Godsmack Stream New Song 'Bulletproof' And Announce Album

Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack Lead Music Festival Lineup

Godsmack Expanding Sound On Their Next Album

Godsmack Plan Major Changes With Next Album

Godsmack's Sully Erna Takes On Opiod Crisis In New Solo Video

Godsmack Pushing Back New Album Plans To 20th Anniversary

Avenged Sevenfold and Godsmack Lead Las Rageous Festival


More Stories for Godsmack

Godsmack Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm- Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour- Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency- more

Eagles Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set- Nine Inch Nails Releasing New Music Soon Says Reznor- Guns N' Roses Duff McKagen Jams With AWOLNATION- more

Stone Temple Pilots Star Talks New Singer And Album- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Updates Fans On Parkinson's Battle- Roger Daltrey Streams Title Song To New Solo Album- more

Page Too:
Fifth Harmony Are On Indefinite Hiatus- Rick Ross Returns To Stage Following Hospitalization- Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show- more

Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill- Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'- The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'- more

Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown 'Would You Rather' Promotion- American Idol Teen Did Not Like Katy Perry's On-Air Kiss- Drake Breaks Stream Record- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm

Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour

Blink-182 Announce Their Very Own Las Vegas Residency

Judas Priest Score Their Highest Charting Album In U.S.

Eagles Launch 2018 North American Tour

Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Announces Solo Tour

Keith Richards Jams Rolling Stones Classic With Gary Clark Jr

Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Head Like a Haunted House' Video

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reveals Solo Album 'Black Labyrinth' Details

The Killers Cover Oasis' Classic Single 'Wonderwall'

The Who's Pete Townshend Saved Roger Daltrey's New Solo Album

Liam Gallagher's Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Streaming Online

Royal Blood's Lollapalooza Full Performance Goes Online

Singled Out: Kathryn Grimm's God Is Testing Me

Eagles Legend Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set

Nine Inch Nails Releasing New Music Soon Says Reznor

• more

Page Too News Stories
Fifth Harmony Announce They Are On Indefinite Hiatus

Rick Ross Returns To Stage Following Hospitalization

Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show

Migos Release 'Walk It Talk It' Video Featuring Drake, Lil Yachty

Stevie Wonder Calls BS On Bruno Mars Accusations

Cardi B Going 'SNL' with 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman

Bleachers Releases 'Alfie's Song' Music Video

Luke Combs Announce Fall Headline Tour Dates

Beyonce's Daughter Bids $19,000 for Painting at Art Gala

Jillian Jacqueline Engaged To Guitarist Bryan Brown

Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill

Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'

The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'

Diplo Releases Delicate Taylor Swift Parody Video

Halsey Revamps 'Alone' With Big Sean and Stefflon Don

Q-Tip and Demi Lovato Release Video For Elton John Cover

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.